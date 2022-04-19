Watch
Local News

Actions

212 drivers cited during distracted driving crackdown in Henderson

Police lights KTNV
KTNV
At least 212 drivers in Henderson got a traffic citation during a recent distracted driving enforcement initiative, the Henderson Police Department says.
Police lights KTNV
Distracted driving crackdown in Henderson
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 13:38:48-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — At least 212 drivers in Henderson got a traffic citation during a recent distracted driving enforcement initiative, the Henderson Police Department says.

The department decided to crack down on distracted driving with an enforcement initiative that ran from April 1 through April 11 this month.

Distracted driving crackdown in Henderson
At least 212 drivers in Henderson got a traffic citation during a recent distracted driving enforcement initiative, the Henderson Police Department says.

During that time, Henderson officers completed 271 traffic stops and ticketed 212 drivers. Here's the breakdown:

  • 109 speeding citations
  • 38 distracted driving citations
  • 65 other traffic-related citations

The enforcement initiative is part of the police department's "Joining Forces" campaign. Henderson police got a $273,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety, as part of a larger effort toward enhanced enforcement and education to reduce road fatalities and injuries statewide.

The recurring enforcement events focus on issues like pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding and impaired driving.

Right now, the department is in the midst of a pedestrian safety enforcement campaign that will end on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH