212 drivers cited during distracted driving crackdown in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — At least 212 drivers in Henderson got a traffic citation during a recent distracted driving enforcement initiative, the Henderson Police Department says.

The department decided to crack down on distracted driving with an enforcement initiative that ran from April 1 through April 11 this month.

During that time, Henderson officers completed 271 traffic stops and ticketed 212 drivers. Here's the breakdown:



109 speeding citations

38 distracted driving citations

65 other traffic-related citations

The enforcement initiative is part of the police department's "Joining Forces" campaign. Henderson police got a $273,000 grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety's Office of Traffic Safety, as part of a larger effort toward enhanced enforcement and education to reduce road fatalities and injuries statewide.

The recurring enforcement events focus on issues like pedestrian safety, seat belt use, speeding and impaired driving.

Right now, the department is in the midst of a pedestrian safety enforcement campaign that will end on Monday.