21 people arrested after takedown of catalytic converter theft ring

The Department of Justice announced the takedown of a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring which resulted in 21 people being arrested in two separate indictments and more than 32 search warrants being executed.

According to a press release arrests, searches and seizures occurred in California, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The 21 defendants were charged with indictments in the Eastern District of California and the Northern District of Oklahoma.

In the Northern District of Oklahoma 13 defendants were charged with a 40-count indictment including conspiracy to receive stolen catalytic converters, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and other related charge.

Nine defendants were charged with a 40-count indictment in the Eastern District of California with conspiracy to transport stolen catalytic converts, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and more.

In numerous New Jersey sites, the defendants Navin Khanna, alias Lovin Khanna, 39; Tinu Khanna, aka Gagan Khanna, 35; Daniel Dolan, 44; Chi Mo, aka David Mo, 37; Wright Louis Mosley, 50; and Ishu Lakra, 24, ran DG Auto. They took the precious metal powders out of the catalytic core of stolen catalytic converters using a "de-canning" procedure. For more than $545 million, DG Auto sold a metal refinery the precious metal powders it extracted from California and other states.

Tou Sue Vang, 31, Andrew Vang, 27, and Monica Moua, all of Sacramento, California, are accused of running an unlicensed business out of their home where they allegedly purchased stolen catalytic converters from neighborhood thieves and sent them to DG Auto Parts LLC (DG Auto) in New Jersey for processing. Allegedly, the Vang family sold DG Auto approximately $38 million worth of stolen catalytic converters.

Court records state that the defendants collectively purchased stolen catalytic converters from street robbers, resold them, and then delivered them to DG Auto in New Jersey for processing. Defendant Tyler James Curtis received more than $13 million in wire transfers for the shipment of catalytic converters from DG Auto during the conspiracy, as well as more than $500,000 for the same purpose from Capital Cores.

DG Auto wired more than $45 million to defendant Adam G. Sharkey. Additionally, DG Auto paid defendant Martynas Macerauskas more than $6 million for catalytic converters. When DG Auto paid for the catalytic converters involved in all of these occurrences, DG Auto knew or should have known that the majority of them were stolen.

It should be noted that FBI Las Vegas provide assistance in the case according to a press release.