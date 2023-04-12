2023 summer pool positions, more open throughout Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas heat is coming. Luckily, that means valley pools are opening for the season! Here, KTNV has gathered some seasonal, summer pool job positions that have been posted, plus more!

The City of North Las Vegas tweeted about open positions for their pools. Officials say those looking for a job with the city can earn up to $22 an hour with a possible $500 bonus.

The City of North Las Vegas said they are hiring for the following:



Lifeguards: $16 an hour

Water safety instructor: $17 an hour

Pool manager: $19 an hour

Aquatics coordinator: $22 an hour

For more information about available positions with the City of North Las Vegas, officials said those interested can apply online or call 702-633-1500.

Next, Circus Circus is also looking to fill pool positions and more, equating to about 200 available jobs. The casino and hotel is looking to fill these positions ahead of the summer season:



Retail

Security

Housekeeping

EVS

Food and Beverage

The Midway

The Adventuredome

Splash Zone Pool

For those interested in pool positions, officials with Circus Circus said they will cover lifeguard certification costs. All of these positions will be available to apply for at an upcoming job fair on April 18 at Circus Circus's Skyrise Ballroom A-D from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.. These positions are also available online to apply for at their website.

Next, Treasure Island Las Vegas is also hiring for pool positions, plus more. The hotel and casino will be hosting a job fair where those interested can apply in person on April 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.

The job fair will be located at the Antilles Banquet Room on the 1st floor according to a press release provided by the casino.

On theirwebsite, Treasure Island has multiple positions open such as:



Apprentice bartender - Pool

Model bartender - Pool

Model cocktail server - Pool

Food runner - Pool

Security officers

Guest Room Attendants

EVS Utility Porters

Food & Beverage: Food Runners, Cooks, Buspersons, Front of House Food & Beverage Managers, Bartenders & Apprentice Bartenders, Chefs, Bar Porters. Food Servers, Gourmet Food Servers, Model Cocktail Servers

Cage Service Attendants

Retail Sales Associates

Fountain Workers

Esthetician/Makeup Artist, Spa Receptionists, Male Spa Attendants, Hair Stylists, Nail Technicians

Lead Surveillance Operator

Front Desk Clerks

As KTNV gets notified about more job openings for the summer, we will include them here.