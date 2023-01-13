2023 Chris Ruby Memorial Race is Coming up this Weekend

LAS VEGAS — This Saturday marks 9 years since Chris Ruby died in a freak snowboarding accident at Lee Canyon. The event is the 8th of it's kind supporting the Nevada Donor Network, something Chris became a part of in his death. Chris's tragic loss helped over 90 people including his aunt and a 5 year old boy who received his heart valve.

Lee Canyon is hosting another year of the Chris Ruby Memorial Races where skiers and snowboarders of all ages will compete for the winning title and season passes to Lee Canyon. Over the last 8 years, Lee Canyon raised over $60,000 for the Nevada Donor Network and signed on over 6,000 future organ donors.

The event aims at educating everyone who comes through on Saturday on the importance of organ donations.

The event is $20 to register. You can register on the Lee Canyon website or in person. Doors open at 9am, Saturday January 14th. If you sign up to be a donor, Lee Canyon will pay for your registration and the proceeds will go towards the Donor Network.

