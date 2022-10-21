2022 Election: What are the three Nevada statewide ballot questions, and what do they mean?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada voters will decide on three ballot questions as early voting begins in Clark County on Oct. 22.

Each question requires a "yes" or "no" vote. They deal with equality, raising the minimum wage, and rank choice voting. What do they mean? Here's a quick breakdown:

Question 1

What it says: "Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended by adding specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin?"

What it means: Question 1 proposes a change to The Equality of Rights Amendment to the Nevada Constitution.

The Nevada State Legislature referred the constitutional amendment through Senate Joint Resolution No. 8 of the 80th legislative session, to prohibit discrimination. This would be a permanent addition to the constitution. If it passes, Nevada's constitution would contain the most comprehensive and inclusive Equal Rights Amendment in the country.

Want more information? The Associated Press interviewed advocates for and opponents to the amendment here.

Question 2

What it says: "Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended, effective July 1, 2024, to: (1) establish the State's minimum wage that employers must pay to certain employees at a rate of $12 per hours worked, subject to any applicable increases above that $12 rate provided by federal law or enacted by the Nevada Legislature; (2) remove the existing provisions setting different rates for the minimum wage based on whether the employer offers certain health benefits to such employees; and (3) remove the existing provisions for adjusting the minimum wage based on applicable increases in the cost of living?"

What it means: Question 2 amends the minimum wage laws in the state.

Beginning in July 2024, the minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour and stop the existing annual adjustments determined by inflation. Voting "no" maintains the existing increase to $11 per hour for employees receiving health benefits and $12 per hour for employees who don’t have health benefits. Voting "yes" would give all workers $12 per hour, regardless of whether they get health benefits from their employers.

Question 3

What it says: "Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to allow all Nevada voters the right to participate in open primary elections to choose candidates for the general election in which, all voters may then rank the remaining candidates by preference for the offices of U.S. Senators, U.S. Representatives, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Controller, Attorney General, and State Legislators?"

What it means: Question 3 is a ranked-choice voting initiative, which gives voters the chance to vote for more than one candidate in an election.

UNLV political scientist Dan Lee explains how voting would work if Question 3 passes:

"Everyone just casts one vote for the candidate that they want to support, and whichever candidate gets the top five most votes, those are the ones that move to the general (election," Lee said.

"There's a first round of voting where we count up everyone's first choices. If someone's first choice ends up coming in last place, then we now move to their second choice, and we count their second choice as their vote. Then we re-tally all the votes," Lee continued.

If this measure passes on Election Day, it would need a second vote to become official.

Want more information? Scripps national correspondent Alexa Liacko provides a more in-depth explanation of ranked-choice voting here.