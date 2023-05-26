$200k worth of EDC trees donated to Las Vegas residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The trees that filled the Electric Daisy Carnival will have new life in the homes of Las Vegas residents.

Insomniac Events is donating $200,000 worth of plants to the Las Vegas community through a partnership with Clark County.

Thank you @EDC_LasVegas! Again this year, @insomniacevents is donating about $200,000 in plants and trees that were at the Electric Daisy Carnival.



Many of the plants and trees will go in Cmsr. @MKNVspeaks district to help fight urban heat island impacts in NE Las #Vegas.#EDC pic.twitter.com/zpkOVObOS2 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 24, 2023

About 70 families picked up recycled plants.

According to County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, the goal is to fight the heat island effect that impacts Las Vegas. It’s caused by heat coming from buildings, roads and cars that soak in the sun’s heat, which can make urban areas up to 7 degrees warmer than areas landscaped by plants and trees.