$200k worth of EDC trees donated to Las Vegas residents

Posted at 6:23 PM, May 25, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The trees that filled the Electric Daisy Carnival will have new life in the homes of Las Vegas residents.

Insomniac Events is donating $200,000 worth of plants to the Las Vegas community through a partnership with Clark County.

About 70 families picked up recycled plants.

According to County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, the goal is to fight the heat island effect that impacts Las Vegas. It’s caused by heat coming from buildings, roads and cars that soak in the sun’s heat, which can make urban areas up to 7 degrees warmer than areas landscaped by plants and trees.

