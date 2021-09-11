20 Years Later: A 9/11 Lookback in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 20 years ago, a defining moment in American history. The lives of so many were affected after the 9/11 attacks including right here in the valley. An empty McCarran Airport shut down for the first time ever and the Strip went through some unexpected closures.

“The world’s 11th busiest airport coming to a standstill.”

“There’s really no words to describe walking through an empty airport.”

McCarran Airport director Rosemary Vassiliadis still has vivid memories 20 years ago on 9/11 that caused the airport to shut down for three days.

“Reality begins to sink in, and the airport becomes a ghost town.”

A ghost town Vassiliadis had never experienced. She says quick decisions had to be made-as news was coming in about how bad the attacks were.

“These terrorists used aviation as a weapon, and we shouldn’t ever know how to think that way,” she said.

Thousands of stranded passengers stuck in Vegas.

“Been stuck here since one o’clock. Nobody knows nothing.”

She and her staff began coordinating with local hotels and casinos to get passengers inside as many couldn’t reach family back east.

“Landlines down. Cell was overloaded, cellphones overloaded,” she said.

On the Strip, the Stratosphere tower was closed along with the Eiffel Tower at the Paris. Anthony Curtis of Las Vegas Advisor says there was shock among visitors.

“Everybody forgot about what they were doing. They were no longer on vacation. Everyone was searching for information,” he said.

Curtis says hotels in and around the Strip accommodated those stranded visitors, but some tried anyway to get back home.

“I remember that all the rental cars were sold out and I remember taxi drivers talking about fares through LA. 600 bucks to LA,’ he said.

Vassiliadis says McCarran was one of the first airports to reopen after rapidly deploying new security measures and sweeping the terminals for any threats.

“They had to feel safe here. And in our book, our employees had to feel safe. Just like we did with COVID,” she said.