LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Nearly two dozen Allegiant flights to or from Las Vegas have been canceled or rescheduled.

A spokesperson for the airline says they are in the process of transitioning to a single fleet type, and the delivery dates for the aircrafts have fallen short of the company's projections.

That lack of planes means that the airline had to cancel and reschedule several flights.

The spokesperson for Allegiant says the company has offered to reaccommodate the passengers to other flights or give out refunds.

You can see all the flights that were affected on Allegiant's website here.