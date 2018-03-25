NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A two-story home caught fire in North Las Vegas on Sunday.

North Las Vegas firefighters say the fire happened in the 6200 block of Standing Elm Street, Near Centennial Parkway and Bruce Street. They posted about the fire on Twitter around 3 p.m.

According to the tweet, the fire started in the garage, but flames spread to the kitchen and the second floor.

Though there were no injuries, the fire caused significant damage.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.