LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are hospitalized and 4 pets are dead after a fire on Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at 2740 E. Bonanza Road at the McKnight Apartments at 12:17 p.m. They say the fire started in a bedroom, which was gutted.

One of the victims in the fire was bed bound. Both victims suffered serious smoke inhalation and one person is in critical condition.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.