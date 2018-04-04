2 men caught on camera breaking into Tommy Rocker's VW Bus

Rocker is offering a $2,500 reward

Thieves were seen breaking into musician Tommy Rocker's classic Volkswagen Bus as he grocery shopped.

Cameras caught two men breaking into the passenger side door of Rocker's VW Bus in a parking lot near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard.

The men stole a few personal items, a cell phone, and Rocker's gym bag. The odd part of this robbery, it happened in broad daylight.

Rocker, who also owns Tommy Rocker's Mojave Beach Bar & Grill in Las Vegas, was happy that he didn't have any memorabilia for the things to make off with. He is offering a $2,500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the men seen in the video.

 

