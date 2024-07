More than 3,000 customers are without power Friday morning in Henderson and Las Vegas.

An outage near Sunset Rd. and Galleria Dr. in Henderson impacts 2,347 customers while the outage at Sarara Ave. and Sammy Davis Jr. Dr. impacts 1,039 customers in Las Vegas.

No word on the cause or when power will be restored.

