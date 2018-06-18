LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A series of fires across the valley.

Crews have been busy over the past few days putting out blaze after blaze.

Saturday, a massive fire downtown displaced two people and damaged four properties.

Strong winds pushed flames from a home on the 1400 block of Manzanita Way onto the house next door, damaging its walls. This is the second major fire in the city within 24 hours and fire fighters are urging people to be more careful.

"It is pretty scary because it went up in like 20 minutes. the fire was so hot my TV melted off the wall."

13 Action News spoke with one of the residents in that multi family rental home on Manzanita Way. He did not want to be identified.

"I have nothing left. I have my belongings and my dog."

The fire spread quickly. Crews were standing-by all night to ensure a flare up doesn't happen due to the winds.

Just a day before on Friday, a similar situation happened near Alta and Decatur.

A neighbor had a burning pit in their yard when strong winds blew and spread embers. The house next door caught fire.

"It just takes a person throwing a cigarette out under the street and letting it roll under some bushes. We've actually had houses that were damaged or burned down just because of people just throwing the cigarette out the window."

Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas fire and rescue says both incidents happened while a red flag warning is in effect. meaning conditions are favorable for fire spread and outside burning should be avoided.

He says people should take extra precautions.

"It's also monsoon season starting. We're going to have dry lightning. We have a lot of fires that are started by dry lightning."

Another word of advice, keep your yard clean and green. Clean out any unwanted debris and make sure to over water your plants. dry grass and plants catch fire quickly.