2 Las Vegas pedestrians killed in separate incidents late Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two pedestrians were killed in the Las Vegas valley in separate incidents late last night.

The first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Police say they received a call about a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle near 4th Street and Bridger Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle was stopped in the center travel lane of Bridger Avenue when another vehicle went around it and hit two people.

It appears that one person had fallen out of a wheelchair and was being assisted by another person when they were struck.

The 67-year-old male in the wheelchair was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The 38-year-old male received minor injuries and was not transported.

The 65-year-old female driver stayed at the scene and did not display any signs of impairment.

The second incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. June 3 near Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Mel Torme Way. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained on scene and may have been impaired.

The initial investigation also indicates the pedestrian was in the roadway at the time they were struck.

The Clark County coroner will identify the pedestrians.

Both incidents are still under investigation.