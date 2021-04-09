Watch
2 injured in early morning fire at Shelter Island Apartments near Las Vegas Strip

Posted at 8:29 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 11:29:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 9 at approximately 1:53 am, the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) responded to a report of a fire at the Shelter Island Apartments.

The FD units responding included five engine companies, one ladder truck, one rescue, one squad, and two battalion chiefs are totaling 30 responders.

The reported incident was at 3770 University Center Drive.The initial report was a fire in an apartment on the third floor with smoke showing from the building's exterior.

Upon arrival, CCFD units confirmed active fire conditions. They made an offensive interior attack to extinguish the fire before the extension into additional apartments.

The fire sprinklers in the apartment were activated and contained the fire to the living room. The interior fire crews declared a knockdown at 2:05 am.

Two victims were identified who had escaped the building requiring a medical assessment and transport to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has been determined as accidental and likely resulting from smoking materials.

