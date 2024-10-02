2 dead after murder-suicide in northeast Las Vegas home

Two were shot and left dead in a northeast Las Vegas home Tuesday night, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

At approximately 9:39 p.m., police responded to reports of a suicide attempt in the 3700 block of North Nellis Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, a man and an elderly woman were found with gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, police determined the man shot the woman then himself.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or using this link.