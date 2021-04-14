2 children rescued from North Las Vegas fire

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two children were rescued from a fire on Tuesday night.

It happened at a house near Cheyenne Avenue and Webster Circle.

North Las Vegas Fire Department said they received multiple calls about a fire at 3131 Webster Circle around 6:25 p.m.

When they arrived, they saw smoke and flaming coming from the home.

A young male child was pulled from inside the house and taken to University Medical Center in serious condition

Another child was found outside the house and also taken to UMC. That child’s condition is unknown but is said to be stable.

The fire department did not mention any other occupants of the home.

The fire department and North Las Vegas police are investigating.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.