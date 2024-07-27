2 cases of Legionnaires' disease at Caesars Palace under investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two cases of Legionnaires' disease at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino — which happened six months apart — are under investigation by the Southern Nevada Health District.

Both cases happened to people visiting Las Vegas and who stayed at Caesars Palace shortly before contracting the disease. One person stayed in December 2023, the other in June 2024.

Health officials conducted water sampling at the hotel to see if it was contaminated with the disease. All tests came back negative after the first case, but one test from the second case came back positive this month.

"The facility conducted remediation of the water system and subsequent testing has come back negative," SNHD said in a news release. "The facility is cooperating with the Health District’s investigation and steps to notify guests of the potential for exposure and ways to minimize risk are underway."

Symptoms appear within two to 10 days after exposure and include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches.

Those who stayed at the hotel before July 11 and have not developed symptoms are not at risk.

Guests who stayed at Caesars Palace from July 11, 2024, to July 24, 2024, and who experienced symptoms up to 14 days after their stay can report their illness here.

