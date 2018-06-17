LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 2-alarm fire happened at a Downtown Las Vegas neighborhood around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in the 1400 block of Manzanita Way, near Carson Avenue and 15th Street. When they arrived, the fire broke through the roof of a single story house, and gusty winds pushed the flames to the house next door.

Crews at the scene were able to keep the fire from getting inside the home, but the outside wall was damaged.

The fire also destroyed two sheds behind the house in the backyards of two homes on Bridger Avenue.

The home where the fire started had extensive damage, though an estimate on costs is not available at this time.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes, though they spent another two hours dousing the entire area with water from a ladder truck to keep embers from being picked up by winds. Crews also remained on standby at the scene throughout the evening to make sure the winds didn't start another flare up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Two people living in the home were displaced.