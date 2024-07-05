193 outside fire calls, 18 building fires over July 4 holiday, Clark County FD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was unsurprisingly a busy Fourth of July holiday for firefighters with the Clark County Fire Department as more than 200 calls came in for fires across the valley.

Of those calls, 193 involved outdoor fires while 18 calls were for building fires. Out of all those fires, there were no reported injuries.

During June 28 to July 4, the Clark County Fire Department logged 11,207 complaints of illegal fireworks with 9,355 of those complaints coming on July 4.

Crews did note a couple Independence Day incidents that were caused by fireworks.

First, at 9:54 p.m. on July 4, crews responded to a vehicle on fire at 4291 Skywalker Ave.

Photos show the burning vehicle in the driveway dangerously close to a home and another car, with burning fuel draining into the street. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to both.

Clark County Fire Department Fire on Skywalker Ave.

Crews believe the a firework landed beneath the car's gas tank, causing it to rupture. Owners of the home heard noises and came out to find neighbors already trying to put out the flames.

At 3:33 a.m. at 4959 Lana Drive, crews arrived on the scene to see a two-story home on fire. Crews tried to knock down the fire from inside, but the flames were too intense, so they regrouped and attacked the attic.

Clark County Fire Department Fire on Lara Drive in Las Vegas.

Six people were displaced and crews say they believe the fire was cased by an illegal firework.

