18 veterans of three US wars will return to Las Vegas Sunday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Honor Flight of Southern Nevada is welcoming people to greet 18 veterans of the WWII, Korean, and Vietnam wars as they return from a three day trip to Washington DC to tour monuments built in their honor.

13 Action News Anchor Kalyna Astrinos talked with one of the veterans, Joseph Whetstone, before his trip across the country.

Whetstone, a 20 year veteran who served through the ends of the Korean and Vietnam wars, kept a not on his fridge with the dates of each memorial tour listed on it every day in anticipation of the trip.

Some of the dates were crossed out as the pandemic delayed the journey, and Whetstone wrote new ones below in anticipation of the once in a lifetime opportunity.

"They always told me once you see the memorial and you're there, and you look at the results, you know seeing what's actually in front of you, they say its pretty overwhelming," he said.

Whetstone said he wanted to replace the note with a picture of himself in front of the memorials.

The Honor Flight of Southern Nevada regularly brings veterans to Washington DC to honor and thanks them, and the group never charges the veterans for the trip.

The veterans will return to McCarran Airport's Terminal 1 at 2:45 p.m.