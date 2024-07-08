Watch Now
17,000-acre Nevada wildfire now 40% contained; cause still undetermined

The Wilder Fire along the Nevada-Oregon state line is expected to be contained by Friday
The Wilder Fire in northern Nevada
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jul 08, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wildfire in northern Nevada, along the Oregon state line, has grown to 16,830 acres burned since the fire was discovered.

The Humboldt County fire was first reported at 11:23 a.m. Sunday and, as of Tuesday morning, was 40% contained.

The Wilder Fire in northern Nevada
The Wilder Fire in northern Nevada

It's burning on Bureau of Land Management land southeast of Denio off Wilder Creek Road, officials said. While there are structures in that area, none are imminently threatened, according to the latest update from the BLM.

As of Tuesday morning, fire crews had made significant progress on the fire, establishing control lines on the northern, western and southern portions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but was undetermined as of this report.

A total of 120 fire crew are attacking the fire, including air support. Fire officials estimate they'll achieve containment by Friday, July 12.

