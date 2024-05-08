Watch Now
Local News

Actions

17-year-old pedestrian hospitalized following crash near Mountains Edge Parkway

crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
crime scene tape
Posted at 2:47 PM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 17:47:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-old is in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after they were hit by a car in the area near Quarterhouse Lane and Mountains Edge Parkway.

Calls came in about the crash just after 12:30 p.m. on May 8 in the southwest part of the valley.

The teen was transported to UMC trauma and is in critical condition as of 2:45 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene with police who say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area as authorities investigate the site Wendesday afternoon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH