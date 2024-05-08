17-year-old pedestrian hospitalized following crash near Mountains Edge Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 17-year-old is in critical condition Wednesday afternoon after they were hit by a car in the area near Quarterhouse Lane and Mountains Edge Parkway.

Calls came in about the crash just after 12:30 p.m. on May 8 in the southwest part of the valley.

The teen was transported to UMC trauma and is in critical condition as of 2:45 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene with police who say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area as authorities investigate the site Wendesday afternoon.