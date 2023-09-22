17-year-old facing 'terroristic threats' charge following social media threat against Henderson area school

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — Henderson police have arrested a 17-year-old for threatening a local school with a shooting this week.

The Henderson Police Department found and contacted the teenage male and determined the threat was credible.

He was put into custody at the Clark County Juvenile Hall and charged with one count of making terroristic threats.

According to police, on September 21, at about 4 p.m., HPD was contacted by a neighboring law enforcement agency about a shooting threat at one of their local schools. They determined the 17-year-old was acting alone.

The investigation is still ongoing.