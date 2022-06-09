Watch
Local News

Actions

16-year-old hiker reported missing found dead near Red Rock Canyon

RED ROCK CANYON.jpg
Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News
FILE: Red Rock Canyon scenic drive. (Photo: Amy Abdelsayed, 13 Action News)
RED ROCK CANYON.jpg
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 13:54:12-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A missing 16-year-old hiker was found deceased on Wednesday near Lake Mead Boulevard and Reverence Parkway in an underdeveloped area near the 215.

According to Metro police, they received a call at approximately 2:36 p.m. reporting the juvenile missing. The hiker was later found deceased. Cause of death is unknown at this time, as this is an on-going investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH