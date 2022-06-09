16-year-old hiker reported missing found dead near Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A missing 16-year-old hiker was found deceased on Wednesday near Lake Mead Boulevard and Reverence Parkway in an underdeveloped area near the 215.

According to Metro police, they received a call at approximately 2:36 p.m. reporting the juvenile missing. The hiker was later found deceased. Cause of death is unknown at this time, as this is an on-going investigation.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said.