16-year-old from California missing after going swimming at Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. (KTNV) — On Sunday at approximately noon, Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety responded to the South Basin of Lake Havasu, near the Lake Havasu Water Safety Center, for reports of a male juvenile that had gone underwater, and had not resurfaced.

When deputies arrived, they immediately donned scuba gear and entered the water to search for the missing subject.

Other deputies began rendering aid to one subject who had suffered a laceration from a propeller, along with two other people who nearly drowned.

Through investigations, it was determined that the group, who are from Palm Springs and Canoga Park, California, were on a rented pontoon and had stopped in the South Basin of Lake Havasu. They then voluntarily exited the boat to go swimming.

Due to the high winds, the boat and its group became separated from the 16-year-old juvenile, who began struggling in the water. The group boarded their boat in an attempt to retrieve the 16-year-old. While the boat was being operated towards the 16-year-old, an adult male fell from the back of the boat where he was struck by the propeller.

The involved boat was able to retrieve the adult with the propeller laceration, while two more people from the boat jumped back in the water, and attempted to swim to the struggling 16-year-old. During the attempted rescue, both of the people began to struggle in the water while attempting to save the 16-year-old. Both were able to exit the water after nearly drowning.

The man with the propeller injury, along with the two people who nearly drowned, were transported to land by the Lake Havasu City Fire Boat, where they were transported to a local hospital and are stable.

The search of the area for the missing 16-year-old juvenile continued utilizing divers along with side-scan sonar technology. A helicopter from Native Air responded and assisted with the search. Search teams were forced to cease the search at nightfall but will resume the search at first light on Monday. Please avoid the area and allow search teams room to work.

At this time, high winds and water conditions are believed to be factors in this incident. This incident is still under investigation.