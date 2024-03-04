16-year-old dies in multiple-vehicle hit-and-run crash near Vegas Drive, Pyramid Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three drivers, at least one passenger, and two unoccupied cars were involved in a crash Friday night. A 16-year-old has died from his injuries while investigations continue.

A second person died in the crash, the passenger in the car alongside the unidentified 16-year-old. They were in a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria that hit a car turning left then were redirected into a power pole, dying on the scene.

The two represent the 32nd and 33rd traffic-related deaths in the valley so far in 2024. The 34th death was recorded Sunday when a pedestrian died two weeks after being hit by a hit-and-run driver.

Eyewitnesses told police they saw the pair speeding alongside a dark SUV leading up to the crash, LVMPD is still looking for the person or people in that car.

A third driver was involved when they were attempting to make a left turn from Pyramid Drive onto westbound Vegas Drive. They stayed on the scene, did not appear impaired and cooperated with police, LVMPD says.

Two other cars involved were parked and are cited as being damaged by debris flying in the air during the crash.