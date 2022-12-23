Watch Now
16-year-old considered missing, endangered was last seen near St. Louis, Eastern Aves.

LVMPD
Posted at 12:54 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 16:01:05-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 16-year-old is considered missing and endangered in the Las Vegas valley on Friday morning.

A bulletin from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Missing Persons Detail says Kimi Osurman was last seen in the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue, near Eastern Avenue.

Osurman's last known contact with caregivers was on Friday morning at approximately 5 a.m.

She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police say. Osurman was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a red T-shirt, and brown sweat pants.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or 702-828-3111. You can also email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

