150 people stuck on Las Vegas Strip's High Roller Friday night

Caesars says 'network connectivity issue' to blame
Mark Damon
Posted at 7:51 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 23:03:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A network connectivity issue left around 150 people stuck inside the High Roller Observation Wheel that overlooks the Las Vegas Strip over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment, the network issue lasted about an hour and 30 minutes on Friday night.

Engineers were able to resolve it and nobody was hurt, the company says. Passengers in the wheel also received refunds.

Read the full statement from the Caesars spokesperson below.

The High Roller Observation Wheel was stopped during its rotation on Friday night, due to a network connectivity issue involving one of the cabins. Approximately 150 passengers were aboard the wheel at the time. Engineers resolved the network issue within approximately 90 minutes, the wheel’s rotation resumed, and all passengers safely disembarked and received refunds.

