15 people displaced following apartment complex fire in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than a dozen people have been displaced from their homes following an apartment building fire Sunday night.

15 people are displaced after the blaze at a West Sahara Avenue and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Five units on Cincinnati Avenue in Las Vegas were impacted and utilities will not be restored until Tuesday, according to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada—they are assisting those displaced by the fire Sunday evening.

The Red Cross addressed the immediate needs of the people affected. This support includes providing access to essential items like clothing and food, assisting in the replacement of prescription medicines and a safe place to stay, the organization said in a statement.

For anyone affected by a home fire, assistance is available by contacting the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).