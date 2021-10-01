14th Angel Awards puts the spotlight on groups giving back to Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People and businesses alike were recognized for doing good for our community at the 2021 Angel Awards.

“I just want you to know that what you do, regardless of how small or how big — you might think, ‘Well, I’m not an organization. I’m not a non-profit,’” said Serafin Calvo, this year’s Volunteer of the Year. “But those acts of kindness save people’s lives. It saved my life.”

Calvo is the parking and homeless services manager in North Las Vegas.

“We need to elevate these stories,” said Jennifer Inaba, special publications manager at Greenspun Media. “We need to recognize the people that are doing the work behind the scenes and give them a little bit of spotlight.”

Groups giving back are getting recognized and that includes charity work, educational resources, and folks just showing kindness outside where it matters.

“It gets me excited that we have so many dedicated people here in our community that are doing this work behind the scenes to make sure everyone can survive and thrive here,” she said.

This is year 14 for the Angel Awards. And the whole point is to honor those helping to encourage and inspire Southern Nevada.

“This community is fantastic,” said Christina Vela, the honoree for Humanitarian of the Year. “So, I’m not surprised that there’s so many groups being honored. Certainly there’s so many people that are philanthropic and supportive of those that are most in need and so it’s just really humbling to be one of those.”

Vela is the CEO at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

Honorees were nominated by the public — the same people they work for day in and day out.

“Our community’s been struggling, right? There’s been a lot happening,” said Vela. “But coming together, there’s incredible power for all of us to be the change and I’m super grateful.”