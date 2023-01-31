13-year-old therapy dog retires after a decade of working at Southern Hills Hospital

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pet therapy dog named Benny got a proper send-off at Southern Hills Hospital for his retirement on Monday.

Benny, who will turn 14 years old in March, has been volunteering at Southern Hills for nearly a decade. According to a news release, Benny is known as the “hugging dog” and "loves volunteering with stroke patients and kids with disabilities."

Monday evening, the poodle mix ended his service career doing puzzles with children in the behavioral health unit. In a release, the team at Southern Hills says they’re thankful for all their therapy animals who help every person who comes into their hospital.