13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday morning, Apr. 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Gusty wind returns to the region Saturday with a Wind Advisory in effect from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and gusts 40-50 mph for the Las Vegas valley, 45-55 mph for the Colorado River valley, and 65+ mph for the Spring Mountains. Gusts of this magnitude will pick up blowing dust limiting visibility, toss debris around, and could topple tree branches leading to power outages. Other than the wind, Saturday brings highs close to 80º with sunshine. Winds calm overnight into Sunday with spectacular conditions for Easter plans. Highs land in the mid 80s Sunday under a sunny sky with calm wind. Highs jump 10º above average Monday to the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies. Gusts 30-40 mph are expected again next Tuesday with highs in the 80s.