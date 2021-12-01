Watch
Missing Nye County 12-year-old located

Nye County Sheriff's Office
12-year-old Drake was reported missing in Pahrump on Tuesday night and is considered endangered, the Nye County Sheriff's Office said.
Missing 12-year-old
Posted at 8:28 PM, Nov 30, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE: The child has been located, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS: A 12-year-old boy from Pahrump was reported missing Tuesday night and is considered endangered, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Drake was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. at his home near Blagg Road and Calvada Boulevard, deputies said.

He is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has shaggy blond hair.

The boy was last seen wearing a "Rick and Morty" T-shirt with jeans and carrying a black backpack with neon green zippers.

Anyone who's seen Drake or knows where he might be is asked to call Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 or email sheriff@co.nye.no.us.

