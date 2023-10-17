11 most endangered historic sites in Nevada in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Preserve Nevada has released their annual list of the 11 most endangered historic sites around the state. In partnership with UNLV, organizers are taking a look at the vulnerable cultural landmarks.

From concerns about increasing development, mining operations, modernization standards, and deteriorating buildings, preservationists have identified the following sites that will soon need action in a new release by Keyonna Summers with UNLV.

Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort

The settlement dates back to 1855 and has been cited as the "birthplace of modern Las Vegas" according to Summers. The fort, built by Mormon missionaries from Utah, has significance in the early establishment of Las Vegas as Indigenous people, Spaniards, and Americans traveled through the area due to a spring-fed creek flowing through the valley.

Preservationists are now concerned, however, with quick expansions happening in the Cultural Corridor of the valley, especially after the demolition of the Nevada State government offices across the street.

Peehee mu’huh, or Rotten Moon (also known as Thacker Pass)

Tribal leaders say the area saw the massacre of 31 men, women, and children

by government soldier in 1865. Now, growing development of what officials in the mining industry say is the largest lithium deposit in the nation could threaten the somber historic site.

(Winnemucca Grammar School/Facebook)

Winnemucca Grammar School

The 1920s construction of this school marked an era for Winnemucca that departed from its mining past and as a bustling economic force for the region. Even today, the school is still in use and offers the community an example of Nevada's early education investments.

Decades of limited funding have left the building in desperate need of repairs, water damage, a deteriorating foundation, loose bricks, and crumbling molding. Now, administrators say they are concerned with finding funds to adapt the old structure to meet modern standards

Southern Pacific Repair Shops (Warehouse)

The warehouse was built when the Southern Pacific Railroad relocated from Wadsworth, Nevada and is credited as playing a major role in the founding of Sparks, just outside Reno. The area sprung up quickly, with promises of $1 plots of land.

The bustling area was eventually separated from the rest of the city by the I-80 in northern Nevada. While many of the surrounding buildings were demolished, the steel, metal and brick frame building has become a symbol for the area's history—eventually landing on the National Register of Historic Places in the early 1980s. It was delisted for unclear reasons, according to a UNLV report.

Now this final building from the era faces demolition as the Southern Pacific Railroad announced plans to tear it down.

Elko Water Company Canal System “Chinese Water Ditch”

After the completion of the Central Pacific Railroad, thousands of immigrant laborers from China were laid off. However, ranching and mining were booming in eastern Nevada.

A major canal system project in the late 19th century provides a testament to the work and life of Chinese laborers in the region. However, little documentation or preservation has protected this piece of history.

Bethel Church and the City of Reno’s Northwest Quadrant

Jacobs Entertainment is transforming Reno with a Neon Line District development. Right in its path are historic buildings such as the Bethen African Methodist Episcopal Church. The location hosted NAACP chapter meetings during the segregation era and locals are concerned Jacobs Entertainment's work will erase this building or its surrounding history.

Lemaire Store, Battle Mountain

The store popped up as the town of Battle Mountain was being established. Now, it is one of the oldest commercial buildings in the area. Preservationists say by preserving the storefront, the historic legacy of the town, and one of its leading families that ran the store for more than a century, would also be preserved.

The Battle Mountain Cookhouse Museum is leading efforts to highlight the town's cultural history, including the Lemaire Store which hosted the 1912-1914 campaign to secure voting rights for white Nevada women.

1930s Motor Courts

Following the national push to develop two-lane highways from the 1910s onward, motor courts and motels popped up around the country. In Nevada, the themes reflect Western lore and aesthetics. By preserving them, the architectural styles of Mid Century Modern, Art Deco, and Googie influences will be preserved around the state.

UNLV points to rising land values and new development as threats to these buildings and businesses.

Historic Cemeteries and Burial Sites

Cemeteries quickly became integral to even the tiniest towns in Nevada as harsh mining conditions quickly lead to many deaths in short-lived towns in the mid 1800s. As mines ran dry entire communities left, with their loved ones left buried.

Decades of summer heat, and instances of vandalism, have left cemeteries in poor conditions. Preservationists say protection and stewardship are needed to keep the memories of Nevada's founding industry miners alive for future generations. There were over 3,000 such cemeteries in Nevada identified in a 1962 study.

Mineral and Nye County Courthouses

Both courthouses in rural Nevada hold significant historic markers of their time. The Mineral County courthouse was the seat of two counties, the Hawthorne building previously served as the Esmeralda County seat.

Nye County's courthouse was one of the most expensive construction projects of its era in Nevada. It cost $55,000 in 1905 dollars. Now, however, the building is in poor shape, with water damage and partial collapses leading to $200,000 granted just to stabilize the roof. Preservationists say more work is needed to keep the building safe.

Downtown Austin

Austin is located on the famed Loneliest Road in America on US-50. There are many buildings considered historically significant, but decades of neglect and vandalism have left the downtown area with declining character.

There is a push to commercialize downtown, with features that are considered inappropriate. Preservationists say a careful approach to revamping the area is essential in order to not lose the history of the early Nevada mining town.

