11 hurt after small plane crashes into building causing fire in Southern California

FULLERTON, CA (KTNV) — A small plane crashed into a building in Fullerton, causing a 4-alarm fire on Thursday, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the police department responded to reports of a thick plume of smoke in the 2300 block of West Raymer Avenue.

ABC7 Los Angeles said this crash is prompting a massive response from firefighters and police.

According to the Associated Press, the plane crashed onto the rooftop of a commercial building. Eleven people were hurt in the crash.

Crews evacuated nearby businesses to battle the blaze, according to a Fullerton spokesperson.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

This is a developing story.