11 hurt after small plane crashes into building causing fire in Southern California

FULLERTON, CA (KTNV) — A small plane crashed into a building in Fullerton, causing a 4-alarm fire on Thursday, according to ABC7 Los Angeles.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the police department responded to reports of a thick plume of smoke in the 2300 block of West Raymer Avenue.
ABC7 Los Angeles said this crash is prompting a massive response from firefighters and police.
According to the Associated Press, the plane crashed onto the rooftop of a commercial building. Eleven people were hurt in the crash.
Crews evacuated nearby businesses to battle the blaze, according to a Fullerton spokesperson.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
This is a developing story. Stick with KTNV for the latest updates.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
Man killed in possible road rage incident in west Las Vegas
New developments on the suspect involved in the Cybertruck explosion at Trump Hotel
Alyssa Bethencourt live at the scene of the Trump Hotel Cybertruck explosion
FBI agents spent the morning investigating the residence of Matthew Livelsberger, following Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas
Colorado Springs man that died in Cybertruck explosion is now the focus of a federal investigation
New details emerge on suspect involved in fatal Las Vegas Cybertruck explosion
Sources: Driver of the Cybertruck in explosion lived in Colorado Springs
Person barricaded in bus at Fremont and Charleston
Police seek 16-year-old suspect in North Las Vegas killing
Police: 2 separate teens charged for murdering their fathers less than a day apart