Watch
Local News

Actions

106 fires reported on Fourth of July in North Las Vegas

12 pets killed
items.[0].image.alt
KTNV GRAPHIC
Generic Fire_with text 04.jpg
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 15:31:11-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Fire Department has released its firework stats for 2021.

The fire department says it responded to 194 total incidents and 106 fires.

July 4th responses were down 7.5% from last year, but they saw an increase in fireworks-related incidents in the weeks leading up to July 4.

The following statistics are a result of fireworks within North Las Vegas city limits:

  • 5 people injured.
  • 12 pets are deceased from structure fires.
  • 3 pets were rescued from a burning structure.
  • 7 structures destroyed.
  • 6 vehicles destroyed.

Estimated damage $1,500.000.00($1,000,000.00 in 2020).

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH