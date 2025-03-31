10-month-old and suspect found, Nevada officials cancel Amber Alert

UPDATE | 3:35 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Emergency Management said the child and suspect have both been located. The Amber Alert has been cancelled.

**AMBER ALERT CANCELED**

Suspect and Juvenile have been located.

**AMBER ALERT CANCELED**

Suspect and Juvenile have been located.

Thank you for the support Nevada!!

ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 10-month-old boy near Fallon, Nevada — east of Reno and about six hours from Las Vegas.

State authorities said the child, Lyric Smitten, was kidnapped by his mother and suspect 32-year-old Chelsea Daniels. Authorities are warning the public that Daniels is armed.

The child and suspect were last seen around 8:56 a.m. Monday morning near a Walmart located at 2333 Reno Highway, Fallon, Nevada 89406, according to authorities.

The Nevada Division of Emergency Management said the child has a hearth condition.

Lyric Smitten is described by authorities as white, with blonde hair and gray eyes. He is about two feet and weighs 20 pounds.

Chelsea Daniels is described by authorities as 5'4" and weighs about 174 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes. Authorities said she was last seen driving a 2006 Ford Expedition with an expired Nevada license plate number 714-S57. Authorities also said she was last seen heading east at 1256 U.S. 50 and Dixie.