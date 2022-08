LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 10-foot, 700 pound dog made its way down the Las Vegas Strip Friday morning.

The stuffed dog was transported by a local nonprofit, The Good Deed Project. They transported the dog from Mandalay Bay to the Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas dealership as the dealership agreed to host the dog for a while.

The dog now acts as The Good Deed Project's marketing mascot. The dog was donated by the SuperZoo Convention.