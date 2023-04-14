Watch Now
10-acre brush fire burns near Laughlin casino Thursday

A 10-acre brush fire burns in Bullhead City, Arizona near casino town Laughlin, Nevada on Thursday, April 13.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 20:00:39-04

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (KTNV) — A brush fire sparked this morning near the Riverside Casino souther of Las Vegas in Laughlin, Nevada.

The fire burned at least 10 acres on the Bullhead, Arizona side of the river-lined state border that the Laughlin casino backs up to.

Bullhead City Fire Department personnel fought the flames in collaboration with the Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport Fire Deparment, Ft. Mojave Mesa Fire District, and the Mojave Valley Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

