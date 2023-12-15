1 person self-transported to UMC with 'burn injuries' after home fire in Cold Creek, fire department says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department said a person sustained "burn injuries" after a gas leak exploded in a home being renovated Thursday.

Officials said they responded to a fire around 3:35 p.m. at 149 Raven Oaks Drive in Cold Creek with aid from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The first arriving officers from Cold Creek reported fire through the roof of the home.

"A defensive strategy was initiated, and the fire was extinguished using hose lines from the exterior of the home," officials said.

According to the department, the homeowners had recently removed 13 trees from around the home in order to reduce wildfire risk. There was no fire extension into the adjacent forest.

A media release says the home was being renovated but had 3 occupants at the time of the fire. One self-transported to UMC for medical care.

CCFD says the official cause is under investigation.

A total of 3 engines, 1 water tender, 2 squads, 1 rescue, 1 air resource unit, and 2 chief officers responded for a total of 28 personnel, including 13 volunteer firefighters.