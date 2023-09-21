1 person injured from shooting at Red Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Summerlin Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa around 7:57 p.m. According to police, a person was across the valet at the property when approached by an unknown suspect, who fired one round and struck them in the jaw.

Police confirmed that the person who was shot does not have life-threatening injuries.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.