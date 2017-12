LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A group of survivors of the 1 October attack are coming together this holiday weekend as a family. Their goal: to help another family of survivors have a merry Christmas.

Shawna Bartlett is on a mission to make this Christmas unforgettable

"Last night we had five people here at my home, wrapping gifts," she explained. "I'm more excited to see the expression on their face."

Shawna went shopping for dozens of gifts for her "Route 91 family," a close-knit group of 1 October survivors just like her.

"Myself and two of the other survivors from that night took on the King family who have four children," said Shawna. "Billy King, the father was actually injured that night."

So Shawna and many others raised money and gathered donations to check off the King family's Christmas list.

Since he was shot, Billy King hasn't been able to work.

"A centimeter any other way could've been the end so I'm definitely blessed," Billy said.

Blessed to have the Route 91 family

"It feels like a dream," said Billy. "You just dream of this when you're a kid. You only see stuff like this in the movies.

"This just means so much," added Kimberly King. "Thank you so much. Because you guys have shown us that we're not alone. We're in this together."

Despite the tragedy, for these 1 October survivors, there's still a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.