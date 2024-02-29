1 October survivor speaks on Supreme Court gun accessory dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been more than six years since a gunman opened fire killing 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Others died from their wounds in the following months and years.

1 October survivor Geena Springmann said that night will always haunt her. She hopes her story and the story of other survivors resonates with U.S. Supreme Court justices.

"I want everybody to realize how traumatizing it is to truly run for your life," Springmann told me.

On Wednesday, the high court justices heard arguments on whether to uphold or reverse a ban on bump stocks. It's a device that can convert a semi-automatic rifle into a weapon that fires more rapidly.

Steve Helber/AP FILE - A bump stock is displayed on March 15, 2019, in Harrisonburg, Va. A Trump administration ban on bump stocks, devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull, was struck down Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

The Trump administration enacted the ban shortly after the Las Vegas shooting massacre.

"Bump stocks turned an assault weapon into an even more dangerous weapon on the night of October 1st," Springmann said.

Gun Shop manager and gunsmith Tom Whitfield believes the bump stock ban was ineffective and hasn't impacted the number of shootings in the country.

"You can't buy them in stores anymore, but they can be 3D-printed. Going after firearms and things in our industry, it's ineffective," Whitfield said. "How many shootings besides [1 October] have been done by bump stocks?"

Whitefield believes tragedies like 1 October could be prevented if people followed gun laws already on the books.

"Every law that is on the book right now, if it was enforced or actually used, there wouldn't be any issues," Whitfield said.

The Supreme Court was clearly divided on the issue during 90 minutes of oral arguments.

Springmann hopes there is a compromise and prays another 1 October never happens again.

"This device wreaked havoc that night," Springmann said. "There are bipartisan gun laws that would be able to hold people accountable and also allow for reasonable gun ownership."

The high court is expected to make a decision in the case in early summer.

