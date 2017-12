A 1 October shooting survivor jumped in to help save victims of the shooting, without thinking aobut her own safety. Now, the Los Angeles EMT is being honored for her bravery.

"It's not something I would ever have thought I'd own," says Brittany Speer.

Speer is an EMT on the UCLA campus. She was awarded a medal for bravery, only given to those who risk their life to save others.

Speer was at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival when the shooting happened. Her father was shot in the lower back.

"I felt a slicing, burning sensation in my back, and I screamed 'I've been hit!'," says Greg Speer, Brittany's father.

Despite the danger, Speer used her EMT training to set up a triage area, where she treated a number of people.

"I really didn't think about my own safety at that time," says Speer. "I was just thinking about the safety of others."

Speer graduated from UCLA earlier this year, and plans to be a physician's assistant.