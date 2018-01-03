1 October shooting survivor recovering with new service dog

HENDERSON (KTNV) - Three months after she was hit in the back during the Route 91 Harvest Festival, Rylie Golgart still has a long road ahead, but now she has a new partner in that journey.

We've been following her story since then. The 18 year old from Henderson was out of school for the semester and out of work as she recovered. Initially, doctors weren't sure if she'd walk again. Golgart went through surgery, and has had to go through intensive physical therapy in Colorado.

Last month, she was finally allowed to return home to Nevada. She says she still has issues moving her foot and needs support walking.

RELATED: 1 October survivor takes first steps in Las Vegas in emotional homecoming

RELATED: Family of shooting survivor grateful as firefighters raise tens of thousands of dollars

Golgart and her family were told a service dog might be a good idea, and Rylie was sold on the idea.

The group Club K9 donated Grace, a German Shepherd puppy and it was love at first sight. Grace is still bonding with Rylie, but soon she'll begin training to officially become a service dog. Grace will be trained to handle anxiety, PTSD, and nightmares, and eventually when she grows bigger, will also be able to help Rylie walk. Rylie says since the shooting, she's had issues with large crowds, but Grace keeps her at ease.

Rylie says she's still taking things day by day, but is beginning to find peace with what happened, and says Grace was one good thing to come out of the tragedy. "I have a new best friend," she says.