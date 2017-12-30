1-October shooting looms over emergency personnel working New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - First responders all over the valley are preparing for New Year's Eve, and for many, the nightmare of 1-October is still fresh on their minds.

Brett Dragun, an operations supervisor and paramedic for AMR, will be stationed in one of the three medical tents along the Strip Sunday night, less than three months after he was one of the first on scene during the shooting.

"It's in the back of everybody's mind but Las Vegas prevailed that night," Dragun said.

Now he and his team head into another New Year's Eve.

Dragun says they're vigilant and also confident in the Strip's safety.

There will be more than 130 ambulances deployed that night.

"I don't think I'm nervous," Dragun said. "I don't think most employees are nervous because of what we went through. The worst of the worst happened and we were able to pull through. We were able to do our job."

Counselors and therapy resources were made available to AMR employees after the shooting.

Dragun says some of them are still being used.