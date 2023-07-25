1 October Memorial Committee set to recommend final design concept for memorial this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 1 October Memorial Committee will meet this week to review and approve the final five concepts for a memorial to honor the massacre's victims.

According to Clark County, the committee, which began meeting in October 2020, will meet on Wednesday morning in the Clark County Commission Chambers in downtown Las Vegas. The committee will be expected to submit a recommendation to the commission for a final design concept, and one alternative concept, to commemorate the survivors, first responders, and heroes who were affected, injured, or perished in the attack at the Route 91 music festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

The five concepts being evaluated are currently on display in the Government Center Rotunda in downtown Las Vegas. Once a concept has been finalized, the memorial will be built on two acres of land donated by MGM Resorts International on the northeast corner of the concert site off Reno Avenue and Giles Street.

The committee has until Tuesday, Sept. 5 to submit their recommendation for the memorial.

The meeting can be viewed live on Clark County Television (CCTV) and online at www.youtube.com/user/ClarkCountyNV/live or the committee’s Facebook page.