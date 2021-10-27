1 October Memorial Committee meeting to incorporate artists into final design

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Commission's 1 October Memorial Committee is meeting Wednesday to plan for their third phase of incorporating public input into the permanent memorial in remembrance of the victims of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

The shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival killed 60 people and injured hundreds of others on October 1, 2017.

Committee Chair Tennille Pereira said the committee will work to lay the ground work for incorporating local, national, and international artist input into the final memorial.

The Committee decided in September to identify teams of engineers, designers, and artists and narrow the teams down to one which will control the project, but Pereira said additional artist input will help the team capture the desires of the community.

"Everyone has so many thoughts and ideas, and that community engagement is really important," she said."Everyone has some really strong feelings on this so it's very important that we have a process that gets the best of that out and ends up with a finished product that gets the true essence of what the community wants."

The committee is in the third phase of accepting community input following two rounds of surveys on where the memorial should be located, and what design, educational, and artistry elements should be included.

Pereira said people made it clear there should be no reference to the shooter on the two acre lot, and the memorial should be a celebration of life instead of focusing on the tragedy.

People interested in viewing the meeting can visit the memorial committee website.

The meeting is scheduled to being at 9:00 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center.