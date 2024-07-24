$1 million in grants available for outdoor recreation projects

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Approximately $1 million in federal funds is now available for various outdoor recreation projects in Nevada.

The Nevada Division of State Parks announced the funds, which can be used for outdoor recreation development and acquisition projects thanks to the Land and Water Conservation Fund program.

Those potentially eligible for the 50:50 matching grants include all local governments, counties, cities, towns, general improvement districts, and Native American tribal governments.

The Nevada Division of State Parks

Ice Age Fossils State Park Visitor Center



Past projects include the development of two new parks in Henderson, splash pads in both Carlin and Wells, and the replacement of obsolete playground equipment in Mineral County.

Those who wish to apply for the federal grants can do so here.